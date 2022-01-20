Is Anna Kendrick dating Bill Hader?

Is Bill Hader dating Anna Kendrick?

Following the release of their Disney(plus) Christmas film Noelle, ANNA Kendrick and Bill Hader made headlines in 2019.

They were back in the news in January 2022, but this time for their rumored relationship.

Kendrick, 36, and Hader, 43, have been quietly dating for over a year, according to a source who spoke to People on January 20.

“Anna has been quietly dating Bill for over a year,” said the source.

“They’ve known each other for a long time.

She’s hosted Saturday Night Live, and they’ve worked together on a film, but they only started dating after the film.”

“They are both very private people,” the source continued, “and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet.”

“They’re both hysterical, so they have to keep laughing at each other all the time.”

She’s overjoyed.”

Hader’s split from Rachel Bilson in July 2020, six months after they made their red carpet debut, is said to have sparked their relationship.

Kendrick and Hader do not have any children together at this time, but Hader is a father.

Hader and his ex-wife Maggie Carey, 47, welcomed all three children with him from 2006 to 2018.

Kendrick does not have any children of her own and has never married.

Hader is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and writer from the United States. He was born on June 7, 1978.

He has appeared in films such as The Skeleton Twins, It Chapter Two, and Trainwreck over the years.

Inside Out, The Addams Family 2, Toy Story 4, and Bob’s Burgers are among the films in which he has provided his voice.

Barry Berkman in HBO’s Barry was one of his most memorable roles.

From 2005 to 2019, he was a regular on Saturday Night Live.

Throughout his career, Hader has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards, winning two of them.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of January 2022, he has a net worth of (dollar)12 million.

