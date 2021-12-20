Is Anneka Rice married?

Since the 1980s, ANNEKA Rice has been a household name as a legendary TV host.

The television personality has appeared in a number of shows over the years and has had a nearly four-decade career.

Anneka Rice is a 63-year-old Welsh television and radio host.

She landed her first major television job as the jump-suited host of Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt in 1982.

The show starred Anneka as a skyrunner in search of clues, which were solved by two contestants in the studio.

She won Rear of the Year in 1986 because the camera was always trained on her bottom as she ran around looking for the treasure.

She was given another series after the success of her energetic show Treasure Hunt.

Anneka created the show Challenge Anneka, in which she had to complete tasks in a specific amount of time.

This show aired on the BBC from 1989 to 1995.

She’s also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind, Hell’s Kitchen, Come Dine With Me, and Celebrity Hunted, among others.

Since 2005, Anneka has been in a relationship with 59-year-old writer Simon Bell.

Richard Curtis, with whom he co-wrote the comedy book Who’s Had Who, is a close friend.

Simon has also contributed to Sunday newspapers and wrote the 1991 novel Blood Money.

Nick Allott, a theatre executive, was Anneka’s first husband.

Thomas, 31, and Joshua, 30 are the couple’s two sons.

After she had an affair with television executive Tom Gutteridge, they divorced in 1992.

Tom and Anneka had a third child together, but they divorced six months after he was born in 1997.