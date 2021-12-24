Is Ariana Grande Back on ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

Is Ariana Grande Set to Return to ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

Is Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

The first season of Ariana Grande as a coach on The Voice has ended.

The bubbly pop star made her mark as a coach in Season 21 alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

Despite the fact that her team did not advance to the finals, Grande appeared to be having a great time on set with her co-stars and Team Ariana artists.

Will the “7 Rings” singer return to The Voice Season 22 as a coach?

Grande announced in March 2021 that she would replace Nick Jonas as coach for the upcoming season.

The pop star’s appearance in Season 21 sparked a new wave of interest in NBC’s singing competition from fans across the country when it premiered in September.

Despite the fact that Grande found Season 21 of The Voice to be challenging at times (she frequently cried during eliminations), she had a good time.

“I enjoy hearing the various voices and seeing so many people start their own businesses because it is such wholesome, inspiring television.”

“It’s a beautiful, amazing thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September.

Grande’s coworkers praised her dedication to her team.

Clarkson continued by claiming that the former Nickelodeon star was unlike any other coach in the show’s history.

“In all my seasons,” the country singer told Jimmy Fallon, “I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much.”

As of this writing, neither Grande nor NBC have confirmed Grande’s return as a coach on The Voice Season 22.

Grande, on the other hand, stated that she would like to work with her fellow coaches again.

She discussed her first season in an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop.

“It was such a joy to be able to spend time with everyone because we all became friends,” Grande said.

“I feel like I’ve made genuine friends, and I’m excited to work on the next project with them.”

I’ll return as soon as I can.

“If it’s this group, I’ll be ecstatic.”

Legend, Clarkson, and Shelton, on the other hand, were overjoyed to have Grande join their ranks.

Legend said they had “so much fun” on set, while Clarkson said the four coaches got along swimmingly.

It’s not uncommon for The Voice coaches to take time off to care for their families during certain seasons…

Thank you so much for having me, @nbcthevoice. this was such an incredibly cherished experience. team ariana for life and whatever comes next. pic.twitter.com/duGXilzRL6

15 December 2021 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)

