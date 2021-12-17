Is Ariana Grande’s REM Beauty Worth the Hype? We Give You Our Opinion.

Is Ariana Grande’s REM Beauty Worth the Hype? Our Unbiased Opinion

Ariana Grande is known for her signature cat-eye and sharp cut crease, so it’s no surprise that she launched r.e.m. beauty, a makeup line that has everything you need to make your eyes look amazing.

We chose these products on our own because we enjoy them, and we hope you will as well.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

If your eyes are your soul’s windows, Ariana Grande’s new beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, has everything you need to dress them up with plush curtains.

The pop star focused on the eyes for the brand’s first-ever launch—and it wasn’t even a play on her name.

“Our eyes are our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, and our everything,” Ariana said in an interview with Allure for the October 2021 issue.

“They are the primary storytellers and communicators for us.”

I think you can sometimes emote more with your eyes than you can with your words.”

It’s no surprise that the musician’s cosmetics line is a one-stop shop for creating her signature look, which includes a dramatic cat-eye and a dagger-sharp cut crease.

Her makeup line includes energizing liquid eyeshadows, palm-sized eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, and mascaras that will give your look a little extra oomph.

Her line also includes velvety soft lipsticks, vibrant highlighters, and other beauty products.

But, most importantly, how does it perform? Check out our candid review below!

The Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow, which is available in 11 dazzling shades including blue-violet, vivid teal, and pink champagne (to name a few), will transform your makeup look from basic to bold and blinding.

With its electrifying deep blue hue and sparkly finish, one dab of Milky Way transformed my eyelids into a glimmering constellation of stars.

The formula is not only pigmented, but it also applies smoothly and evenly; as previously stated, a little goes a long way, and I found that tapping the product in with my fingers worked best.

Plus, don’t be put off by the glitter because it’s not scratchy on the lids and doesn’t fall out.

While a small amount will transfer to your fingertips if you accidentally touch your eyes, I’d rather not…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Is Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Worth the Hype? Here’s Our Honest Review