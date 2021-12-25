Is Ariana Grande’s Twitter account gone?

SLEUTHS couldn’t help but notice Ariana Grande’s lack of presence on Twitter, where she usually interacts with her fans and promotes her projects.

With Grande’s involvement in a variety of projects, fans are wondering what prompted her to deactivate her official Twitter account.

On Friday, December 24, 2021, Ariana Grande’s Twitter account was noticeably deactivated.

Despite the fact that she isn’t tweeting about her numerous career changes, she makes an effort to post on Instagram.

Grande’s most recent Instagram posts alluded to her work as a coach on NBC’s The Voice as well as the promotion of her and Kid Cudi’s single.

The singer is involved in a variety of projects in the media.

In December, her new song with Kid Cudi, Just Look Up, was released as part of the soundtrack for the film Don’t Look Up.

In November, the entertainer debuted a cosmetics line.

Ariana Grande’s Arianators questioned why she deactivated her Instagram account.

One fan mentioned Grande’s upcoming role as Glinda, The Good Witch, in the Wicked film adaptation.

“Glinda’s method acting.”

“There’s no twitter in Oz, babes,” the fan explained.

“I sincerely hope she’s okay, and I don’t blame her in the least because this app is toxic,” one user said.

Another user added, “A new era is upon us.”

In December 2021, Ariana Grande was accused of cultural appropriation after an Instagram photoshoot surfaced on social media in which her hair was darker and her skin was lighter than usual.

Many people on social media claimed that Grande was Asian-fishing and were hoping that she would address it on an episode of The Voice.

Asian-fishing is similar to blackfishing in that it occurs when someone who is not Asian tries to pass for one.

This action, which is often viewed as fetishizing and sexualizing Asian culture, is typically carried out by using either makeup or photo editing to give more East-Asian features.

Ariana, who is of Italian ancestry, shared a series of photos from the recent shoot before deleting them.

Ariana has continued to promote The Voice on Instagram with photos and memes, as well as other new photoshoots, without mentioning the previous photoshoot.

