Is Arnold Schwarzenegger aware of Katherine’s baby’s sex?

Arnold Schwarzenegger claims to know the sex of his pregnant daughter Katherine’s baby.

He’ll return…but perhaps not with this information.

Why does Arnold Schwarzenegger believe Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will wait until the birth of their child to find out the gender of the child?

Secrets aren’t much fun unless they’re shared with everyone.

But we can see why Katherine Schwarzenegger and her father Arnold Schwarzenegger are keeping quiet.

On February, he made a guest appearance on the show.

The 74-year-old actor, whose daughter is expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, was asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 10 if the couple would tell him the sex of the child before the birth.

“I really don’t know,” he admitted, acknowledging that there could be a reason.

“I make a lot of mistakes.”

Yes, exactly.

I can’t stop talking, so it’s just blah, blah, blah.”

While Arnold believes Katherine and Chris may already know the baby’s gender, he also believes they will wait until the delivery to learn.

“It’s possible they’re aware of it.”

I’m not sure what I’m saying.

“I don’t think so,” he continued, referring to his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver.

“It’s always been a guessing game.”

As a result, I believe Katherine will follow Maria’s lead and refuse to know.

This is merely an educated guess on my part.

She also doesn’t believe in me.”

In any case, Arnold is looking forward to becoming a grandfather once more.

“It’s on the way,” he said of the new addition to the couple’s brood, which already includes 18-month-old Lyla and Chris’ 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife actress Anna Faris.

“I’ll tell you one thing: being a grandfather is the easiest thing in the world…because they come over to the house, and you know you play with Lyla for an hour or two, and I put her on the horse, and I put them with the dog, and I play with the dog.”

They eventually leave after two hours.

It’s over…I tell you, it’s fantastic.

When they come over, I have a great time.”

He couldn’t stop gushing about his “amazing” son-in-law Chris and “amazing” daughter Katherine….

