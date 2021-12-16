Is Baby Number 2 a Boy or a Girl? What Is Kylie Jenner’s Due Date and Is Baby Number 2 a Boy or a Girl?

Since she rose to fame thanks to her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner has been a constant source of speculation.

Jenner’s popularity has risen steadily as she has established her own businesses, including the wildly successful makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

Many fans are speculating about when Jenner will welcome her second child with Travis Scott, and what gender the child will be, now that she is pregnant with her second child and has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

Jenner confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child in September, after months of rumors and speculation.

7, she shared a sweet video with Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster that showed some behind-the-scenes moments with them.

Her decision to tell her fans about the pregnancy is a significant change from how she handled Stormi’s pregnancy.

Jenner remained silent throughout her first pregnancy, only revealing the news of her daughter’s birth after the baby was born.

Despite the fact that Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy, she has chosen not to share any additional details with her fans, leaving the exact due date a mystery.

Nonetheless, some eagle-eyed fans have combed through Jenner’s and Scott’s social media pages for clues, and many have deduced that the reality star is likely late in her second trimester and will give birth in February 2022.

Jenner has remained tight-lipped about the gender of her second child.

Some fans, on the other hand, believe she has been dropping hints on social media.

Jenner debuted her newest line of Kylie Baby products shortly after announcing her second pregnancy.

Fans noticed that the product’s marketing featured Jenner and Stormi Webster dressed entirely in baby blue.

One fan observed, “She’s obviously going to have a boy because of the blue.”

Jenner has also posted photos on Instagram with blue hearts, which could be a hint as to the gender of her baby.

Scott, Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend and father of both babies, is also said to be…

