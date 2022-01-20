Is Belfast based on a true story? How Kenneth Brannagh’s real-life experiences growing up during the Troubles influenced the film

Is Belfast a true story? How Kenneth Brannagh’s real-life experiences growing up during the Troubles influenced the movie

The film takes place in Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast, in 1969, just as the Troubles began.

Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is generating a lot of buzz at the moment and will be released in the UK soon. The film is set in 1969, just as the troubles in Northern Ireland’s capital began.

Belfast is a film set in the late 1960s that tells the story of Buddy, a nine-year-old boy played brilliantly by newcomer Jude Hill, whose carefree childhood is cut short when a frenzied mob of Protestants storms up his street, smashing bricks through the windows of Catholic homes.

Buddy’s familiar life, in which children happily play in the streets between terraced houses and neighbors look out for one another, is suddenly shattered, and his parents (Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) must choose whether to stay in the face of increasing danger or to leave everything they know and love behind in search of a new, safer life.

We see the joy and innocent camaraderie of Buddy’s daily life in a series of upbeat, often comedic scenes, from escapist trips to the movies to delightful scenes with his warm and stoic grandparents – brilliantly portrayed by Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds – before being confronted with the threat of the escalating turmoil.

It’s based on the life of writer and director Kenneth Branagh, but it’s not a straight biopic.

Buddy is a made-up character based on Kenneth Branagh.

His Protestant working-class family was forced to flee Northern Ireland as a result of the Troubles.

Branagh’s father had been working as a joiner in England in the years leading up to the move, so when he was offered not only a job but also housing in Reading, it was an obvious escape route.

However, the family’s transition from a cramped Belfast terrace to a suburban semi-detached home did not go as planned.

Because of their accents, both Branagh and his older brother, a teenager, were bullied at school.

Similarly, “the early 1970s were not a good time to be Irish in Reading,” as Branagh has previously written.

Many of their classmates had older brothers serving in the British Army.

