Is Billy Baker a Real Person in ‘All American’?

All American is a CW show that follows Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra), a rising football star from South Crenshaw, LA. Although the show is loosely based on Paysinger’s life, the characters in the CW show are inspired by real people in his life.

For one thing, Taye Diggs’ character, Coach Billy Baker, is influenced by a pivotal figure in Paysinger’s life.

Billy Baker was the head football coach at Beverly Hills High in season one.

He discovers their star player, the one and only Spencer James, while attending a South Crenshaw football game.

Billy was completely astounded by the teen’s abilities.

So he convinces Spencer to join Beverly and help them win the state championship.

Spencer must move in with Billy and his family after accepting the offer so that he can attend Beverly.

Their bond becomes stronger as the show progresses.

Billy and Spencer share a bond that goes beyond that of a coach and a student.

In fact, it appears that they have a father-son relationship.

Daniel Ezra and Spencer Paysinger discussed All American and the truth behind the story in a 2019 interview with TV Guide.

Coach Billy Baker, according to Paysinger, is based on his uncle Carter Paysinger.

Carter was the head football coach at Beverly Hills High when Paysinger was a student there.

“He was basically a father figure to me at that age,” the former NFL player explained.

“To this day, we have a very close relationship.”

Being at Beverly and knowing that someone was looking out for me kept me on my toes and taught me not to become too comfortable in this environment.

That is something I would not trade for anything.”

Fans of the teen drama couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Coach Billy Baker than Taye Diggs.

So, what drew the actor to the part? It appears that Diggs had a personal connection to the character and the show.

The actor expressed his interest in the central themes of racial identity in an interview with The New York Times.

“This one was especially relevant to what is going on in this country right now.”

It’s about socioeconomics, race, sexuality, and identities,” Diggs explained at the time.

