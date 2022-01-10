Is ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ a winner or a nominee for any awards?

Has ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ ever won an award or been nominated for one?

For its portrayal of the first Nigerian family on American television, Bob Hearts Abishola has received praise.

Talk about awards begins with any show that marks a significant ‘first’ in television.

Two and a Half Men and The Kominsky Method, two of Chuck Lorre’s shows, have won numerous awards over the years.

Fans may be curious as to whether Bob Hearts Abishola has won any awards.

Bob Hearts Abisholaregularly attracts over 5 million viewers each season.

Over the course of three seasons, its ratings have remained consistent.

The real question is whether Bob Hearts Abishola has won any awards.

Despite several nominations, the Chuck Lorre sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola has yet to win.

Earning a nomination, on the other hand, often carries its own cachet.

Over the course of a show’s run, most people don’t give it a second thought.

The lead actress received the most recent nomination for the sitcom.

Folake Olowofoyeku was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Abishola.

The NAACP Image Awards were held for the 52nd time.

Issa Rae, on the other hand, won the award for her work on Insecure.

Patti Lee, the cinematographer for Bob Hearts Abishola, was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2020 for the season one episode “Ice Cream for Breakfast.”

It competed against Family Reunion and Will and Grace, but fell short against The Ranch.

After that, production designer John Shaffner was nominated for several episodes in the 25th Art Directors Guild Awards.

The season one finale of Bob Hearts Abishola, as well as the season two episodes “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers” and “Straight Outta Lagos,” were all nominated for Excellence in Production Design for a Multi-Camera Series.

The show, however, lost yet again.

Will and Grace were the winners this time.

Billy Gardell, who portrays Bob Wheeler on the show,

