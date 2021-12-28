Is Bruce Wayne Adopted in ‘The Batman’?

Does the New Trailer for ‘The Batman’ Indicate That Bruce Wayne Has Been Adopted?

A new trailer for The Batman has been released, and it contains a slew of intriguing tidbits about the film’s potential plot.

And one exchange between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth suggests that the film may reveal Bruce’s adoption.

The latest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman shows the superhero’s relationship with Selina Kyle, Catwoman (Zo Kravtiz), and The Riddler (Paul Dano).

However, a conversation between Bruce and Alfred in the trailer suggests that the butler has been keeping secrets.

“You’ve lied to me all these years, Alfred,” Bruce says.

“You’re still a Wayne,” someone, possibly Alfred, says to Bruce in a later scene.

Some fans believe The Batman storyline will reveal the billionaire superhero was adopted after hearing Bruce and Alfred’s exchange.

One Reddit user speculated, “The obvious thing you’d think of is that it’s referring to Thomas Wayne being corrupt, and Alfred is referring to the way he was raised, not who his father was secretly.”

“However, given that Wayne Manor is rumored to be an orphanage and that the Waynes are said to have lived in a high-end apartment, I can’t help but wonder if Bruce is a product of the orphanage.”

Another Redditor speculated, “I actually picked up a major spoiler in this trailer.”

“It appears that Bruce has been adopted.”

“You’re still a Wayne,” Alfred mentions.

Others, however, disagree.

“I think it’s more that the Waynes were corrupt, and Alfred has been lying to Bruce about his father,” a Reddit user responded.

“There’s no reason for Bruce to be adopted,” says the narrator.

In response to the “You’re still a Wayne” dialogue, another Redditor added, “There’s no way of knowing that’s what he meant.”

“He could’ve been implying that Bruce spends too much time as Batman and should devote more time to being Bruce.”

In his second year as a crime fighter, Bruce Wayne will be followed by The Batman.

While Reeves hasn’t revealed any plot details, he has hinted that the film will focus on the superhero’s struggles with his past and family.

During DC FanDome 2020, Reeves said, “You know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment.”

“Here’s the idea…

