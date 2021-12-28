Is BTS responsible for choreographing their own songs?

Is BTS’s music choreographed by them?

Other choreographers are sometimes brought in to create iconic routines to songs like “Black Swan” and “On,” while BTS members choreograph songs like “Super Tuna” and “Spine Breaker” themselves.

These performers do not require permission to perform.

BTS performs dances in addition to singing, rapping, and writing original music.

That includes “Permission to Dance” and “Butter,” which will be released in 2021, with Jimin stating that dance is a great way to add feelings to live shows.

During a Bustle interview, Jimin explained, “Choreography is another way of expressing music.”

“Of course, the musical experience can give you chills, but I believe a good performance can also give you a different kind of breathtaking experience.”

He went on to say, “Coordinating with our members for our performances has brought great synergy to our group.”

“I also believe it has assisted us in effectively communicating our emotions and feelings to our audience.”

For this group, some members take on additional dancing responsibilities.

J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are among them, with Jungkook even recording a dance video to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” verse.

BTS members, on the other hand, aren’t solely responsible for choreographing their own music.

BTS has had several choreographers create their dances since their debut, with dozens of official choreographies.

Of course, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook plan the group’s routines from time to time.

Additionally, the choreography for BTS’ “Dionysus” from Map of the Soul: Persona was created by Sienna Lalau and Andrew Elam.

Son Sungdeuk has been the main architect of BTS’ routines for several years.

The 3J “Butter” dance, which featured J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, was choreographed by dancer and choreographer Nick Joseph.

“In regards to these three, I truly admire 3J’s work ethic as well as their unique distinct personalities (super welcoming and hella funny!)” he captioned his Instagram post following the experience.

While on stage, the members of BTS are still in charge of their choreography, which has resulted in some memorable moments.

Jin, V, and Jungkook mocked Jimin’s “Save Me” dance moves onstage at Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles.

Jin’s original “Spine Breaker” choreography was discussed by BTS at FESTA 2017.

According to Jungkook’s interpretation, it featured a lot of spine-inspired moves, including making a “shark fin” at one point.

“First you bend, then straighten your hands,” Jin said, hovering over the table, according to a video translation.

Jin stated after displaying choreography with a heart theme…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.