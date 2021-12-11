Is Cactus Seltzer by Travis Scott still available?

Is Travis Scott’s Cacti seltzer still available?

Following the deadly events at his annual music festival, Astroworld, rapper Travis Scott has received a barrage of criticism.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the Houston native, alleging that he is to blame for the mass-casualty incident.

Cacti was a hard seltzer brand created by Travis Scott in collaboration with Anheuser-Busch that debuted in March of 2021.

Anheuser-Busch issued a statement on Friday, December 10, 2021, stating that the seltzer would be discontinued.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer production and development.”

The company’s spokesperson stated, “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

When asked if the cancellation of the brand was due to the Astroworld tragedy, the spokesperson reportedly declined to comment.

Scott described developing the brand as “rewarding” before the product was released in the spring.

“It’s been really rewarding building out the CACTI brand over the last year,” he told People at the time. “Not only with the physical product on shelves, but being able to exercise my creativity with something like this visual is super important to me.”

Cacti is a hard seltzer that is “made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico and natural flavors for a refreshing and bold taste,” according to the company’s website.

Cacti has a seven percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and comes in a variety of flavors such as strawberry, lime, and pineapple.

The Cacti brand’s social media accounts have been deactivated, following a mutual decision by Scott’s team and the beverage company to stop producing the seltzer on November 30, 2021.

While Scott has been sued over 200 times since the release of Astroworld, this is the first major brand deal he has lost as a result of it.

Scott took to his social media accounts shortly after the tragic events at Astroworld in Texas to share a written apology, followed by a series of videos in which he apologized a second time.

Scott spoke to Charlamagne tha God for the first time since the concert on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Scott admitted on Charlamagne Tha God’s radio show, Breakfast Club, that he didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until it was too late.

“I didn’t find out the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set],” he admitted.

“And you’re like, ‘Wait, what?'” says the narrator.

“Things happen at concerts, people pass out,” he continued.

Scott claimed he didn’t hear any cries for him to stop the show while it was still on the air.

“It’s crazy because I’m the same artist — whenever you can hear something like that, you…

