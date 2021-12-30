Is Carrie’s Apartment Full of Plot Holes for “And Just Like That…” Fans?

Are There Plot Holes in Carrie’s Apartment for “And Just Like That…” Fans?

The characters were last seen in the sequel to Sex and the City.

Now that they’re back in And Just Like That, fans have noticed that Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) apartment has changed.

Carrie was getting ready to marry Big (Chris Noth) in the first film.

She accomplished this by remaining mostly in her original apartment.

But this time, instead of the plain white walls she had on the show, the apartment had beautiful turquoise walls.

Carrie and Big moved into a new apartment in the second film, which was more suitable for them.

They did, however, keep her old apartment, which she used to write in peace.

The turquoise walls were still present.

Carrie moved into her new apartment in And Suddenly…

However, after Big’s death, she decided to return to her old brownstone.

Her living room has blue floral wallpaper, and the walkway’s walls are almost pink.

Fans have noticed that the rest of the apartment is still painted in the original white.

On Reddit, viewers reacted to the episode “Tragically Hip.”

They were both taken aback by how different Carrie’s apartment appeared to be, and they had something to say about it.

One person inquired, “So the movie’s apartment makeover never happened!”

Another fan added, “Not to mention the apartment is now like twice the size it was originally.”

“That’s something else I noticed as well.

It was the very first apartment.

“There is no makeover from the first film,” a third fan wrote.

A fourth person commented, “I don’t remember the floral wallpaper from the movie or the show.”

With stains on the ceiling, it appeared that the apartment had not been properly cared for from the start of the episode.

So it’s unclear whether Carrie ever rented it out to another person or if she decided to make some changes over time.

However, some fans are questioning whether the fact that the apartment looks nothing like it did the last time they saw it is a plot hole.

The change in the movies was not well received by all.

Some fans are overjoyed to see blue…

