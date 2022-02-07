Is Cassidy and Kevin Truly Over? Jennifer Morrison Teases Her Return in New Episodes Before the End of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6:

Are Cassidy and Kevin Truly Over? Jennifer Morrison Teases Her Return in New Episodes Before the End of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6:

In the month of February,

The new episode of This Is Us Season 6 had fans wondering if Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are truly over.

However, it appears that Cassidy may still be the woman Kevin will marry in the future.

Morrison recently hinted at her return before the end of the series.

So that’s all we know so far about the plot.

When new episodes of ‘This Is Us’ return, a sneak peek at Episode 6 reveals Beth, Kevin, and Rebecca’s next steps.

In Season 4 of This Is Us, Morrison debuted as Cassidy.

The military veteran grew close to Kevin and Nicky (Griffin Dunne), and the three friends helped each other through their alcoholism.

Meanwhile, when Kevin and Cassidy were at their lowest, they slept together.

Despite this, Kevin assisted Cassidy in returning to her husband, Ryan, and son, Matty.

Cassidy, on the other hand, did not get her happily ever after.

Morrison’s character revealed that she had divorced Ryan in Season 6 of This Is Us, and she was at a new low.

Cassidy then asked Kevin to leave her alone because she was too messed up to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: What’s Next for Miguel and Rebecca?

Despite Cassidy’s rejection of Kevin in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5, the journey appears to be far from over.

Morrison confirmed that she will return as Cassidy before the end of the NBC series in an interview with People.

“I can assure you that this will not be your last encounter with her,” Morrison said.

Cassidy may end up assisting Kevin and Nicky with the construction of Rebecca’s future home, according to the Once Upon a Time star.

Morrison said, “[Cassidy] does say she’ll think about it.”

Chrissy Metz Teases Where Kate Will Be in the Future on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Fans of This Is Us will have to wait until the end of season 6 to see how Cassidy and Kevin’s story develops.

Whatever happens next, it’s clear that they’ll continue to be involved in each other’s lives in some way.

Morrison said in an interview with People that Cassidy’s decision to reject Kevin’s advances in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5 was simply to protect their friendship.

Morrison explained:

“[Cassidy] isn’t concerned with the end, she’s concerned with…

