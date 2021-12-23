Is Chris Noth a father or a mother?

Mr. Noth, played by Chris Noth, is a well-known character actor.

Big has been a part of the Sex and the City franchise since 1981 and has worked in the entertainment industry since then.

When Noth isn’t on set, he’s usually at home with his wife and children.

Noth, 67, has two children with his wife, Tara Wilson, 39, over the years.

Noth and his wife met in 2001, and their first child, Orion Christopher, was born in 2008.

The couple married in 2012, and their second child, Keats, was born in 2020, eight years later.

Noth is frequently seen on social media, where he posts pictures of his children and their travels across the United States.

Wilson, a Canadian actor and screenwriter, was born on February 25, 1982, and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2019. She wrote the play BROKEN CODE BIRD switching in 2019.

She has also appeared in Law and Order: Criminal Intent and Frame of Mine over the years.

Wilson dabbles in business outside of the entertainment industry, and in 2009, she and her husband opened the Windsor, Ontario-based tearoom Once Upon a Teacup.

She has also held the title of Miss West Virginia in a beauty pageant.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noth’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)16 million as of 2021.

This figure is based on his 40-year acting career.

Noth is best known for his roles in Law and Order, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, Cast Away, and Gone, in addition to Sex and the City.

Prior to television, Noth appeared in a number of plays during his time at Yale School of Drama, including the title role in Hamlet at the American Shakespeare Festival in Connecticut after graduation.

