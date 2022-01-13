Is Christopher Dean of Dancing on Ice married, and what is his net worth?

Is Christopher Dean of Dancing on Ice married? How much money does he have?

For the new season of Dancing on Ice 2022, CHRISTOPHER Dean is back on our screens.

We take a closer look at who he is as an ice skating god and a Dancing On Ice judge.

Christopher Dean was born in Nottinghamshire, England, at the age of 63.

He won a gold medal in ice skating at the Winter Olympics.

Chris admitted that his body isn’t as limber as it was during the Olympic golden years, despite his impressive skating achievements.

“The knees don’t bend as deeply as they used to,” Chris explained to The Mirror.

My knees appear to be arthritic.

It’s something I just do.

“I can still skate, thanks to paracetamol.”

I’m a bit of a rogue – I’ll deal with it later.”

His net worth is estimated to be in the millions of pounds.

Many people believe Torvill and Dean are a couple, but the two insist they only dated as teenagers and never married.

Christopher lives in Colorado Springs, America, with his partner and Dancing On Ice head coach Karen Barber. Jayne has been married to husband Phil Christensen for 25 years.

From 1991 to 1993, Christopher was married to Isabelle Duchesnay, a French-Canadian figure skater.

He met her and her brother Paul Duchesnay in the late 1980s while choreographing for them.

He was married to American skater Jill Trenary from 1994 to 2010, and they have two sons named Jack Robert and Sam Colin.

The couple announced their separation in March 2010, but they are still on good terms to this day.

It’s been more than 30 years since the world’s most famous ice skating couple dazzled the crowds and won Olympic gold.

When Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean performed Ravel’s Bolero at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Valentine’s Day in 1984, they received a perfect score from the judges.

They received 12 perfect 6.0 scores, with sixes from each of the nine judges for artistic impression – an unprecedented feat.