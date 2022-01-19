Is Clara still with Ryan from Married at First Sight?

The reality show Married at First Sight follows ten newlywed couples as they navigate married life.

On the show, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre seemed to click, but their marriage ended in divorce.

On Married at First Sight, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre met at the altar and decided to stay together on Decision Day, but their relationship ended abruptly two months later.

Clara and Ryan seemed like a good match from the start, with a lot of chemistry.

“We see the world very similarly, and I believe we complement each other very well,” Oubre said on the show.

Oubre later admitted that he avoided serious cultural discussions, claiming that this was the reason for their breakup.

Berghaus, who is white, did not attempt to understand Oubre’s family’s culture, according to a statement posted on Instagram in December by Oubre, who is Black.

“You can’t truly be open to marrying someone of another race if you don’t want to marry (or at the very least understand) their culture,” he said.

“What I can say is that walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone while scrolling through your phone will never fly, and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either….Choosing not to understand and educate yourself is a red flag,” he continued.

Oubre accepted responsibility for the lack of conversations, claiming that he “intentionally derailed them” in the hopes of a bad outcome.

Berghaus claimed their relationship ended because of a clip from the show in a tell-all special kicking off season 14 of Married at First Sight.

Berghaus was seen on the show telling another wife that she was annoyed that she and Oubre hadn’t been intimate.

She did claim, however, that they were intimate in the second half of the season, but that Oubre told her not to tell anyone.

She claimed their relationship began to fall apart after Oubre saw the video.

“Every story has two sides,” Berghaus said in an Instagram post announcing the segment would air on December 30.

“I never expected to speak publicly about my divorce,” she continued, “but I’ve realized that, while I owe no one any explanations, I also owe no one my silence.”

Clara Berghaus, a flight attendant, is 28 years old.

She studied politics at the University of Georgia before switching careers to become a stewardess and travel around the world.

Clara decided she’d had enough of dating and signed up for Married at First… after her previous relationship ended.

