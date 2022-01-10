Clay Aiken is thinking about running for Congress.

﻿Is Clay Aiken a candidate for the United States House of Representatives?

Clay Aiken came in second place on American Idol before running for Congress.

Prior to appearing on the singing competition show, Clay Aiken worked as a special educator.

According to the Washington Post, the former American Idol judge is running for Congress again in North Carolina.

On his new website, Aiken said, “As a loud and proud Democrat, I intend to use my voice to deliver real results for North Carolina families.”

Aiken ran again in 2014, but was defeated by Republican incumbent Renee L Ellmers in the general election.

According to the Washington Post, Aiken will run in the “redrawn 6th District.”

“Much of the territory currently represented by long-serving Rep.

The 81-year-old David E Price (D-NC) announced in October that he would not seek reelection this year, according to the Washington Post.

Prior to Aiken’s congressional campaign, Price and Aiken met when Price spoke to Aiken’s class.

On his website, Aiken wrote, “One of my first experiences in politics and government was asking Congressman Price to speak to my eighth grade class — an invitation he graciously accepted.”

Raleigh, North Carolina native and former American Idol contestant.

He was born November 30, 1978, and is 43 years old.

He is a member of the Democratic Party.

He has never been married and never will be.

In 2008, Aiken announced the birth of his son to PEOPLE magazine under the headline “I’m A Gay Dad.”

Parker, his son, was born on August 8, 2008.

“It was the first decision I made as a father,” Aiken, who was 29 at the time, told PEOPLE at the time.

“I can’t bring up a child who lies or hides things.

That’s not how I was raised, and I’m not going to raise a child that way.”

He officially announced his candidacy for Congress on Twitter on January 10, 2022.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two decades since I first got to share my voice with you.

A LOT has changed, and now more than ever, we need strong voices, which is why I’m running for Congress.

(hashtag)JoinTheChorus http:clayaiken.com”

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.