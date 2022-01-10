Is Clay Aiken married or has he never been married?

Is Clay Aiken married or unmarried?

CLAY Aiken rose to prominence as a contestant on American Idol’s second season.

Since winning American Idol, Aiken has worked in a variety of fields, including music, television, and politics.

Clay Aiken’s relationships, in addition to his career moves, make news in the media.

Aiken has had three public relationships throughout his career.

Between 2008 and 2010, the singer dated Reed Kelly, a former Survivor contestant.

In 2010, it was reported that Aiken was romantically linked to Devin Finn following his breakup with Kelly.

Between 2010 and 2011, Aiken was in a relationship with Jeff Walters.

One month after the birth of his first child, Parker Foster Aiken, 13, Aiken publicly came out as gay in an interview with People, detailing his story.

Aiken wrote at the time, “HE’S HERE!”

“My dear friend Jaymes and I are ecstatic to announce the birth of Parker Foster Aiken (no hyphens).”

There is only one initial.

There is only one middle name.

(It’s just one last name.)”

“Wow… 8:08… 080808,” Aiken concluded.

“The little one is healthy, happy, and as boisterous as his father.

Mama Jaymes is also doing well.”

Aiken revealed that he was the reason he decided to come out after the birth of his son.

People quoted Aiken as saying, “It was the first decision I made as a father.”

“I can’t bring up a child who lies or hides things.”

That is not how I was raised, and it is not how I intend to raise a child.”

American music producer Jaymes Foster is the mother of Aiken’s child.

Their son was born through in vitro fertilization, despite the fact that they have never been romantically involved.

As he has grown in fame and fortune, Aiken has branched out and added author, activist, and politician to his resume.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aiken is the fourth-highest-grossing American Idol contestant, with an estimated net worth of (dollar)4 million as of 2021.

Over the course of his musical career, he has sold over 5 million albums.

In August 2021, Aiken was seen competing against American singer, songwriter, and actress Ashanti on the game show (dollar)100,000 Pyramid.

The Washington Post reported on January 10, 2022, that the former American Idol contestant is running for Congress in North Carolina for the second time.

On his new website, Aiken declared, “As a loud and proud Democrat, I intend to use my voice to deliver real results for North Carolina families.”

In 2014, Aiken ran again, but was defeated by Republican incumbent Renee L Ellmers in the general election.

According to the Post, Aiken is running in the “redrawn 6th District.”

