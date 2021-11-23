Is Cody Rigsby no longer a contestant on Dancing with the Stars?

Is Cody Rigsby on his way out of Dancing With the Stars?

Cody Rigsby of DANCING WITH THE STARS signed Covid-19 for the second time this year, but he will compete in the finale on November 22.

On September 3, 2021, his partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for the virus.

On September 30, 2021, Cody Rigsby announced on social media that he had contracted coronavirus and “didn’t want to be sharing” the news.

Cody stated that he has been vaccinated, and that his symptoms are minor in comparison to his infection in February before receiving the vaccine, which included mild congestion, headache, and cough.

Cody contracted coronavirus in February and said the symptoms “hit him pretty hard” at the time.

“It took a long time for me to recover,” he said.

“It took me about five weeks after my diagnosis to even feel normal when it came to returning to physical activity.”

It’s still in the works.”

Cody said he’s taking the time to rest and recover before making a decision because it’s unclear how his diagnosis will impact him in the competition.

“As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we’re still trying to figure that out right now,” Cody wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Burke was forced to leave DWTS after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

She became emotional in an Instagram video posted on her way to the testing center, explaining that she felt “run down” and was “scared” to have caught the virus.

She stated that she intended to continue training Rigsby via Zoom, but the plan was thwarted when Cody became ill.

“Not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, but I also feel run down a bit,” she said in the three-minute video to her 653,000 followers.

She went on to say that she didn’t want to disappoint her partner Cody because their “salsa” had been “so good” before their performance.

She later confirmed she had contracted the virus, despite the fact that she was fully vaccinated (two doses of the Moderna vaccine).

“I have some very bad news; I am positive, which means I have Covid.”

Cheryl continued, “I just got the news now, and I’ve been anticipating it, just waiting.”

“I’ve been feeling progressively worse,” she continued, her voice breaking and tears streaming down her face.

“I’m in such a bad mood.”

Cody is in such a bad situation.

“I feel like I’m disappointing him.

To be honest, I just don’t feel like s***.

Because the show is tomorrow, it’s extremely stressful.”

“I just hope I didn’t spread it,” she added, shaking her head and muttering under her breath while sniffling.

“For those of you who…,” says the narrator.

