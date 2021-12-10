Is Counting On’s Anna and Josh Duggar still together?

Is Counting On’s Anna and Josh still dating?

Despite Josh’s multiple scandals, ANNA and Josh Duggar of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are still married.

In 2008, the couple married and have six children together.

The Duggars are a devout Baptist family who rose to fame on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting.

Purity, modesty, and faith in God were all frequently discussed on the show.

They grew up in Tontitown, Arkansas, in the family home.

The Duggars refuse to use birth control, claiming that they have chosen to let God decide how many children they will have.

The children are all homeschooled, and they have limited access to entertainment such as movies and television.

They engage in chaperoned courtship, which involves a couple only meeting in a group setting.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children, and Joshua Duggar, 33, is the oldest.

He is a political activist and former television personality from the United States.

He was accused of molesting multiple underage girls, including four of his sisters, when he was 14 and 15. It was revealed several years ago that he had been accused of molesting multiple underage girls, including four of his sisters when he was 14 and 15.

Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April of 2021.

On December 9, 2021, he was found guilty of the charges and faces up to 20 years in prison.

After the allegations surfaced in 2015, the TLC network canceled 19 Kids and Counting.

A timeline of Josh’s abuse scandal can be found here.

The ninth season of Counting On, a spin-off show, premiered on February 11, 2019.

The spin-off follows the older Duggar children as they marry and start their own families.

Counting On: A New Life, the family’s new show, premieres at 10pm on TLC on March 30, 2021.

Ashley Johnston, also known by her stage name Danica Dillon, accused Duggar of sexually assaulting her in November 2015.

During rough intercourse, Johnston claimed he choked her, spit on her, and called her “worthless” in a lawsuit and interviews.

Duggar has always denied the allegations, and she eventually dropped the lawsuit.

Josh paid her (dollar)600 for lap dances before inviting her to his room, she claimed. They met in March 2015 at a Philadelphia strip club where she was working at the time.

According to the lawsuit, Johnston, 33, described the alleged assault as so intense that she felt “like this guy tried to kill me” in an exclusive interview with The Sun.

Months before Johnston charged Duggar with sexual assault, it was revealed that the Duggars had paid…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.