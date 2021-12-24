Is Daniel Craig’s epic James Bond finale, ‘No Time to Die,’ available to watch on Netflix?

Is Daniel Craig’s Epic James Bond Finale, ‘No Time to Die,’ Streaming?

Every time a new actor takes over as James Bond, the franchise comes to a creative halt.

Daniel Craig’s run as 007, on the other hand, will be particularly difficult to follow.

Craig’s five Bond films told a mostly connected, complete story, which was a stark contrast to the standalone nature of most Bond films.

Fans can rewatch No Time to Die while producers figure out where to take the James Bond franchise next.

Is it, however, available to watch online?

Craig seemed to be on the verge of abandoning James Bond for a while.

For years, the actor has expressed his dissatisfaction with the role, citing his dubious decisions and the physicality that the role necessitates.

Craig did eventually sign on for No Time to Die, his fifth and final film as James Bond.

Given some critics’ negative reactions to 2015’s Spectre, it would have been a shame if that film served as Craig’s final Bond outing.

The goal of that film was to thread the narrative needle through Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and finally back to itself.

Some fans, however, thought that effort was phony.

Craig’s run comes to a close with a more emotional payoff in No Time to Die.



Unfortunately, there aren’t many options for fans who want to watch No Time to Die during the holidays.

The film is available in digital and Blu-ray formats.

In addition, the Blu-ray set includes a digital code that can only be redeemed through Apple TV(plus).

But, at least for the time being, No Time to Die isn’t available to stream on any of the subscription-based services.

Of course, Amazon is in the process of buying Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the studio that produces the Bond films.

As a result, it’s very possible, if not probable, that the entire 25-film run will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the not-too-distant future.

That deal has yet to be completed, leaving the streaming rights to the Bond films in limbo.

Meanwhile, fans can watch at least the majority of Craig’s Bond films on their preferred streaming services.

Amazon Prime Video has his first two films, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

Again, this is most likely just a taste of what’s to come for the James Bond franchise on streaming in the future.

