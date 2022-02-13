Is Danielle Lombard single, and what has she been up to since Nick’s ‘The Bachelor’ season?

Is Danielle Lombard still single, and what has she been up to since Nick’s ‘Bachelor’ season?

Since its debut in 2002, The Bachelor has allowed reality television viewers to root for long-term love.

As the show approaches its 20th anniversary, some fan favorites have emerged.

Participants who are interesting or compelling enough to stick around for more than one season may reap reappearance in one of the series’ spin-offs.

Danielle Lombard, a contestant on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, was in this situation.

Continue reading to find out what Danielle Lombard has been up to since leaving Bachelor Nation.

Nick Viall has been chosen as the next ‘Bachelor’. https://t.co/LkEx3f3QKx

Danielle Lombard first appeared on The Bachelor season 21.

Nick Viall was the star of that season, which aired in 2017.

Viall was a Bachelor Nation alum, having been the runner-up on The Bachelorette twice! When he was cast as the leading man on The Bachelor, the script was flipped, and he was forced to make difficult decisions.

Danielle Lombard, a 33-year-old entrepreneur, showed up hoping to find true love, according to the Bachelor Nation Wiki.

Lombard, a hopeless romantic, lists The Notebook and Love Actually among her favorite films.

She also says that if she had to be an animal, she’d be a fox because they’re “responsive, sometimes cunning, and adaptive,” which could be a nod to a slightly more crafty nature.

When Lombard was fired from The Bachelor in the sixth week, she had no choice but to adapt.

Viall chose Vanessa Grimaldi in the end, but the couple announced their breakup shortly after the season aired.

Lombard reappeared in Bachelor in Paradise after her rejection from The Bachelor.

Dean Unglert was thrown for a loop when she showed up.

He earned a reputation as a player because of the way he treated Lombard and fellow participant Kristina Schulman.

Lombard, for one, appears to have moved away from televised love affairs in favor of a public persona centered on her solo adventures and professional ambitions.

Lombard’s LinkedIn profile indicates that she is still based in Los Angeles and works in the wellness industry.

She helps brands with her degree in social behavior and psychology…

