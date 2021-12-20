Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ pre-empted for the holidays?

If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you’re aware that the show is occasionally pre-empted.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of them.

Everyone, including the networks, celebrates Christmas as a special time of year.

Days of Our Lives may be one of the pre-empted shows this week as a result.

The Olympic Games were broadcast on NBC on Friday, July 23.

Days of Our Lives was canceled from July 23 to August 6 as a result.

The soap and all other non-sports shows were pre-empted, according to the Soap Opera Network.

Fans of Days aren’t the only ones who haven’t been able to see their favorite show.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympics were originally postponed.

As more athletes test positive for the coronavirus and concerns about the virus’s variants grow, the Olympics remain a source of controversy.

There’s some good news on the horizon for Days of Our Lives fans.

The show will air an all-new episode on NBC on Christmas Eve, which is Friday, December 24. Check your local listings for the time and channel.

You can also catch up on the show on Peacock if you missed it the first time it aired.

In the spirit of the season, Peacock is still showing A Very Salem Christmas, the first-ever Days Christmas film.

In Salem, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer or drama.

(hashtag)DAYS airs weekdays on @NBC and is available to stream for free on @PeacockTV pic.twitter.comjsQTLk9nAJ

The original film, which stars all of your favorite Salemites (as well as a few special guests! ), has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Christmas Eve episode, on the other hand, promises to be packed with drama for Days fans who prefer to follow the main storyline.

According to Soaps.com, several of Salem’s heroes will band together on the December 24 episode of Days of Our Lives to keep Ciara safe from the Mar-Devil.

Mar-Devil had previously been revealed to have overplayed her hand when it came to Ben and Ciara.

As a result, the Devil’s ruses were discovered by the pregnant newlywed.

Now it’s up to her to protect herself, her baby, and her brash husband Ben!

