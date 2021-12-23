Is Die Hard a Holiday Film?

THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS HERE, and with it comes the annual holiday films that people enjoy watching.

Many people have argued whether or not Die Hard, released in 1988, is a Christmas film.

IGN released the results of a poll they conducted on December 21, 2021, asking if people thought Die Hard was a Christmas movie or not.

According to the results of their poll, the majority of people believe Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Yes, Without a Doubt received 18,011 votes (77.9%).

No, stop with this madness received 5,122 votes (22.1%).

The IGN poll received 23,133 votes.

The film was released in the summer of 1988, so it wasn’t exactly a Christmas release.

The film does, however, contain a significant amount of Christmas energy, music, and some blood-soaked “ho, ho, hos.”

According to DISH, 2.4 million people watched the movie during the 2016 Christmas season, with 1.3 million of those views coming on Christmas Eve.

Die Hard is also watched more on TV than other Christmas classics such as Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Santa Clause, according to them.

Bruce Willis, 66, plays the lead in the franchise’s first film, which was released in 1988.

In addition, the following actors appear in the film:

John McTiernan directed the 1988 film, which had a screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E de Souza.

The debate has centered on the first film in the franchise, Die Hard (1988), but there are a total of five films in the series.

The titles of the five films are as follows:

Bruce Willis, who has a net worth of (dollar)250 million, has starred in all five films.

