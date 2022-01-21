Is Dolly Parton a mother or a grandmother?

Do you know if Dolly Parton is a mother or a grandmother?

Due to her long career in country music, DOLLY Parton has become an international megastar.

Fans have often wondered if the 9-5 singer has children because she is very private about her personal life.

Dolly isn’t the mother of any children.

She was the youngest of twelve children when she was growing up.

Despite the fact that the superstar singer does not have children of her own, she is Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses,” she told People Magazine of their relationship. “But I’d rather live an example.”

Dolly has spoken about why she has never had children, despite being quite private about her personal life.

“God has a plan for everything,” she told Billboard.

I believe it was his plan for me not to have children so that everyone else’s children could be mine.

They are right now.”

She has stated that she used to feel guilty about not having children, but no longer does.

“Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, ‘Aren’t you glad we didn’t have children? Now we don’t have children to worry about,'” Dolly continued.

Carl Thomas Dean was born on July 20, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, and raised there.

He is a private individual who prefers to live a quiet life away from the media spotlight, allowing his famous wife, Dolly, to take center stage.

We don’t know much about his life, but we do know that he made a name for himself in the business world starting in his early twenties.

Carl ran a successful asphalt laying company in his hometown of Nashville, even though he is now retired.

Dolly and Carl had a love-at-first-sight relationship from the start.

“My first thought was I’m gonna marry that girl,” Dean told Dolly’s official website about the then 18-year-old singer he met outside a laundromat in Nashville.

“My second thought was, ‘Lord, she’s pretty,’ and that was the day my life started.”

The couple married on May 30, 1966.

Their vows were renewed in 2016 to commemorate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“If I had it to do all over again, I’d do it all over again, and we did,” Dolly told Entertainment Tonight at the time.