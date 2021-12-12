Is Dolly Parton’s House Name Inspired by ‘Gone With the Wind’?

Dolly Parton, the country music legend, has been the subject of a few rumors about herself over the years.

In the early 1980s, for example, there was a story about the Tennessee home she and her husband, Carl Dean, shared.

People assumed she named the house Tara after a fictional plantation featured in the film Gone With the Wind.

While being interviewed by Andy Warhol, Parton was eventually asked about the story and gladly answered.

So, did she have a Tara house, and what else do we know about it and how it got its name?

Parton refuted the rumor that she named her house Tara after a plantation in Gone With the Wind while speaking with Andy Warhol for Interview magazine in 1984.

She noted that the film was one of her favorites at the time.

She claimed, however, that she had no idea where the story about her house came from.

She told Warhol, “No, I don’t know how that got started.”

“They say that in all the magazines, but we have no name for it.”

We’re about to sell a big old house with 23 rooms.

We constructed it, but it is simply too large for us.”

“It made sense when I had the kids, my brothers and sisters, but it’s just too much for us now.”

It has 65 acres, and Carl [Dean] and I are at an age where we don’t want to be tied down to it, so we’ll look for a smaller place in Nashville,” she explained.

However, the home was mentioned in a Rolling Stone article in 2003, indicating that she still owned it.

It’s been suggested that Tara was on her mind when she created it.

They write, “They live in a house outside Nashville that Parton built thirty years ago to look like Tara from Gone With The Wind.”

“Because, she says, that’s what rich Southerners do when they’re poor.”

Despite the fact that Parton had not given her home the name Tara, a 1979 New York Times interview with her did.

The article was about her “city place,” which she’d recently purchased in New York.

“Her husband was home at Tara,” the article stated, because Dean remained in Tennessee.

