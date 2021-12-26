Is Drew Barrymore’s Bizarre Interview a Scam?

Was Drew Barrymore’s Weird Interview a Scam?

By this point, actor Drew Barrymore is a seasoned interviewer.

As a result, when one observer saw her on the pages of EgyptAir’s in-flight magazine, Horus, in 2018, they thought something was odd.

The author’s language about Barrymore and motherhood, in particular, was arguably sexist.

Barrymore’s quotes for the alleged interview also didn’t sound like her.

Barrymore’s representative eventually stated that she would not be participating.

However, the author claimed that the interview with Barrymore took place.

So, what’s the backstory to the allegedly phony interview?

Someone took a picture of the magazine pages in question and shared the interview on Twitter, according to the story.

“Despite being insecure in her relationships for most of her life, despite several failed marriages, and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years, the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother,” it begins.

The article continues, “It is known that Barrymore has had almost 17 relationships, engagements, and marriages.”

It also mentions that psychologists believe this is due to the absence of Barrymore’s father.

“She has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure since that time,” it says, “but unfortunately things do not always go as planned and she has not yet succeeded in any relationship for various reasons.”

Barrymore was also said to be stepping away from her career in entertainment until her daughters “can depend on themselves” in the article, which hasn’t happened yet, especially given The Drew Barrymore Show.

Naturally, news of such an unusual interview spread quickly.

Barrymore’s representatives told HuffPost that the actor “did not participate” and that her representatives were “working with the airline PR team.”

The article was written by Aida Takla O’Reilly, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

She even defended it on Twitter.

The interview, she claimed, took place at a press conference for Barrymore’s show, Santa Clarita Diet.

She also claimed that the magazine translated the interview from Arabic and then further edited it.

But she insisted that she hadn’t made everything up.

In fact, she claimed that the interview was “real” and “far from a hoax.”

