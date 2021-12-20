Is Duncan’s Toy Chest a real store in Home Alone 2?

Is Home Alone 2’s Duncan’s Toy Chest a real shop?

However, many fans wonder if Duncan’s Toy Chest from the second film is a real store that they can visit.

Duncan’s Toy Chest is based on a real New York toy store, but it was shot in a different location.

It was known as FAO Schwarz toy store at the time of filming, and it was located near The Plaza on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street.

The toy store closed in 2015, but it reopened in 2018 at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

When Tom Hanks and co-star Robert Loggia dance on the store’s giant dance-on piano in Tom Hanks’ 1988 box office hit Big, the store was famously featured.

The scenes for Duncan’s Toy Chest were shot in Chicago, despite the fact that it was based on a New York store.

The Rookery building, which is a historic landmark in the city, serves as the store’s exterior.

It also served as Eliot Ness’ police headquarters in the 1987 film The Untouchables.

The Uptown Theater was used to film the interior of Duncan’s Toy Chest.

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992, following the hugely successful first film.

After losing track of his father at the airport, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) boards a plane bound for New York City, while the rest of the McCallisters board a plane bound for Florida.

Kevin, now alone in New York, conns his way into a room at the Plaza Hotel and begins his usual shenanigans.

When he learns that his nemesis, the Sticky Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), are on the loose, he fights to prevent them from robbing an elderly man’s toy store right before Christmas.

