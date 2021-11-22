Is Electro in the New Trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Using Stark Tech?

Even if it is through the villains, Tony Stark’s legacy will live on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many different villains from across the multiverse will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man series.

One of these villains is Electro, who appears to be using Stark Tech to power his costume in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After the release of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

The change in Electro’s costume was one of the aspects of the video that drew a lot of attention.

We now have a better look at the villain thanks to a new TV spot for the upcoming MCU film.

“You’re not gonna take this away from me,” Electro says in the short video, presumably to Peter Parker, referring to his resurrection in the MCU and his refusal to be sent back to his universe.

However, we’re more interested in Electro’s costume’s power source, which resembles an arc reactor.

Because of Tony Stark’s arc reactor in his Iron Man costume, arc reactors have become almost synonymous with Stark Industries.

Many fans believe Electro is using Stark Tech to stabilize his electric powers, according to ComicBook.com.

It’s unclear how he ended up with an arc reactor.

Electro’s new suit has fans wondering how Peter will react when he sees Electro, given how heavily Iron Man influences Spider-Man in the MCU.

Electro with the arc reactor

Jamie Foxx was rumored to be reprising his role as Electro in the third Spider-Man movie.

His appearance was confirmed only after Marvel and Sony released the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Electro, aka Max Dillon, was first played by Foxx in Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Dillon is an electrical engineer for Oscorp Industries in the film.

However, while repairing a power line one night, Dillon is electrocuted and falls into a tank of genetically engineered electric eels.

He then gained electrical abilities and assumed the name Electro.

Doctors and scientists admit Electro into an asylum to study him after Spider-Man subdues him…

