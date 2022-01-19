Is Ellen’s Games of Games still on the air?

ELLEN’S GAMES OF GAMES premiered in 2017 and was a huge hit with fans.

Since the show had not aired since May 2021, fans began to wonder about its status in January 2022.

Ellen Degeneres’ unscripted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, was canceled by NBC after four seasons on January 18, 2022.

The reason for the show’s cancellation is unknown at this time, as neither NBC nor DeGeneres have issued a statement.

The announcement comes during DeGeneres’ final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she previously announced would end in 2021.

“When you’re a creative person, you need to be challenged all the time,” she said at the time, “and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

Jennifer Lopez’s executive produced competition series World of Dance, which was canceled in March 2021, was among NBC’s unscripted lineup, which included Ellen’s Games of Games.

The show, which DeGeneres hosted and executive produced, featured supersized versions of her talk show’s most popular games as well as contestants competing for a large cash prize.

Ellen’s Games of Games produced 58 episodes over the course of four seasons.

Seasons one and two are currently available to stream on HBO Max, but it is unclear whether the remaining seasons will be added.

In 2018 and 2019, Ellen’s Games of Games received two Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding host of a competition show.

With the cancellation of Ellen’s Game of Games and the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show approaching, fans are wondering what the TV icon will do next.

It’s unclear what the multi-millionaire’s future plans are at this time.

