Is Eren and Mikasa a Couple in ‘Attack on Titan’?

Do Eren and Mikasa End Up Together in ‘Attack on Titan’?

Although Attack on Titan is not a love story, it does allude to feelings between two of its main characters.

Mikasa clearly sees Eren as more than a friend from the start.

Even if he’s preoccupied with his quest for freedom, Eren has shown glimpses of romantic feelings.

In the Attack on Titan manga, do Eren and Mikasa get together?

[Warning: This article contains Attack on Titan manga spoilers.]

Season 4 Part 2 of ‘Attack on Titan’: Are There Any Clues in the Opening Theme?

When the manga ended, fans expected Eren and Mikasa to get together, but that is not the case for the anime’s main characters.

Unfortunately, their story ends in tragedy, despite the fact that they do share a kiss before the series ends.

Mikasa kills Eren in order to put an end to the Rumbling in Hajime Isayama’s manga.

Mikasa makes the difficult decision to save the rest of humanity over the boy she loves.

Ymir’s curse and the Titans are lifted as a result of her decision.

Of course, this doesn’t change the fact that she’ll be sad for the rest of her life.

As events unfold, Isayama confirms Eren and Mikasa’s love for one another.

Unfortunately, it isn’t enough to ensure a happy ending for them.

They don’t appear to be getting one in the anime, either.

Season 4B of ‘Attack on Titan’: Will the Anime Change the Manga’s Divided Ending?

Despite the fact that Eren and Mikasa’s stories haven’t been fully developed in the Attack on Titan anime, season 4 appears to be heading in the same direction for the two characters.

Eren has already started pushing Mikasa and Armin away.

With the Rumbling, he’s also going full throttle.

In the first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, Mikasa is already unsure of her position.

And, with the anime almost perfectly following Isayama’s script, it’s looking like she’ll be forced to make the same heartbreaking decision she does in the manga.

Although Eren and Mikasa do not end up together by the end of the Attack on Titan manga, the latter does start a family with someone else.

Mikasa visits Eren’s grave at various stages of her adult life, as shown in Hajime Isayama’s epilogue.

She is eventually joined by her husband and children, who are all…

