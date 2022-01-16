Is Erin Andrews married or unmarried?

Is Erin Andrews married or single?

Erin Andrews is a sports journalist who works for ESPN.

Andrews joined Fox Sports in 2012 after working at the network for nearly a decade.

Jarret Stoll, a former NHL player, is Erin Andrews’ husband.

Following a five-year relationship, the couple married in June of 2017.

The Yellowstone Club, a private residential community in the Rocky Mountains, hosted their ceremony in the mountains.

“We kept the wedding very small and intimate,” Andrews said to Harper’s Bazaar about her and Stoll’s special day.

“That was crucial to us.”

It paid off: our entire group got along, danced together, and laughed the entire night away.

It was exactly what we had hoped for, complete with the people we desired.

“The majority of the wedding guests are texting each other about how much they want to do it all over again!”

“For us, it’s all about loyalty, trust, and moving forward together,” Andrews said when asked how she and Stoll keep their relationship going.

“When he’s serious, I’m silly; when I’m upset and frustrated, he puts everything in context.”

“When it’s necessary, we push each other.”

Stoll is a retired NHL player from Canada.

The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild are among the teams for which he has played.

The athlete has won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings, in 2012 and 2014.

When he took a job as a talent scout for the Los Angeles Kings in 2016, he alluded to his retirement from the NHL.

Stoll and Andrews have been attempting to conceive through IVF since she was 35 years old.

Andrews is currently undergoing her seventh round of chemotherapy, which she describes as “time-consuming and emotionally draining.”

“I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it,” she wrote in a personal essay on her website, describing her journey to becoming a mother.

It’s just not possible for your body to do so.

“Because each woman’s cycle is unique, some months will be better than others.”

“I had to figure it out all over again when I learned that now was the best time to begin another treatment.”

“How am I going to balance this treatment with my work schedule? I’m exhausted.”

“When this happens, it makes you wonder: Is it my family’s future or is it my job?” she continues.

Andrews went on to say that she had made the decision to speak out about her…

