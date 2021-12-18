Is Fetty Wap in custody?

Is Fetty Wap in jail?

Fetty Wap, a rapper, was arrested on Friday, December 17 after authorities were notified about a problem with his ankle monitor.

The rapper was arrested at Newark Liberty Airport and was handcuffed as he exited.

TMZ received a statement from law enforcement officials.

When local cops got the alert about the ankle monitor, they discovered he had an arrest warrant out.

The Fetty Wap’s warrant is for public nuisance in North Bergen, New Jersey, according to reports.

Fetty’s arrest follows his previous encounter with the law on October 29, 2021.

