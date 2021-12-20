Is ‘General Hospital’ going to be pre-empted for the holidays?

If you’re a fan of General Hospital, you’re probably aware that the show is occasionally pre-empted.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of them.

For everyone, including the networks, Christmas is a special time of year.

As a result, one of the shows that will be pre-empted this week could be General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital only had access to new episodes for three days during the week of November 21.

The show was pre-empted for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, and the Friday episode was a repeat of the Thursday episode.

However, a lot of drama had to be crammed into three short days.

Valentin had learned the truth about Brook Lynn the previous week.

(And, yes, that means he knows the truth about the baby!) He was furious.

Cyrus enjoys playing games with Laura, but his days of doing so may be coming to an end.

Will she listen to what he has to say? (hashtag)GH is a dramatic new show on ABC that premieres RIGHT NOW! @jeffkoberpic.twitter.comTo3aEuunmp

Fans of General Hospital will also be unable to watch a new episode of the show on Christmas Eve.

The show will only air new episodes for four days this week.

The episode on Christmas Eve will be a rerun of the episode from February 23, 2021.

“Every corner still holds danger.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comcJKntJijJD

According to Soaps.com, Anna contacted Peter and Maxie contacted Nina on that day to offer support.

It will be strange to watch some old episodes of the show, especially since we know how the plot develops from there.

However, because the following week in Port Charles will be filled with high drama, that will be an ideal time to get some much-needed Randamp;R.

New episodes of General Hospital will begin airing on December 27, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

And there will be plenty of drama to go around — and to catch up on — at that time.

Sonny’s decision to testify on Nina’s behalf, according to the outlet, will take a “shocking turn” in her fraud case.

The spoilers, at long last…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.