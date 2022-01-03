Is George Lopez married or has he never been married?

GEORGE Lopez is a Mexican-American comedian who has appeared on television and in films.

Lopez has also made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, performing all over the world.

Mayan Lopez, George Lopez’s 25-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child.

Serrano is an actress and producer who has appeared in Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Autumn.

Lopez and his wife divorced in 2010 after Serrano filed for divorce, which was granted in 2011.

Lopez was born with a genetic disorder that caused kidney failure, and his then-wife donated one of her kidneys to him in 2005.

On April 23, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, George Lopez was born.

He is of Mexican descent, and much of his comedy revolves around issues of race and ethnicity in Mexican-American culture.

He received the Imagen Vision Award for Excellence in Television, the Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award in 2003.

He was named one of the Top 25 Hispanics in America by Time Magazine in 2005.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopez’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)45 million.

The Wall World Tour, Lopez’s cross-country stand-up comedy tour, is currently underway.

He just finished The Comedy Get Down, a stand-up comedy tour with Eddie Griffin and other comedians.

Lopez has carved out a successful career in television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night TV.

His comedy frequently touches on issues of race and ethnicity, including Mexican-American culture.

Lopez has received numerous awards from the Latino community for his work.

