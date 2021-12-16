Is Geralt’s Love for Yennefer Genuine or Due to the Djinn in ‘The Witcher’?

Are Geralt’s feelings for Yennefer genuine or influenced by the Djinn in ‘The Witcher’?

The growing romance between Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) was part of what made Season 1 of The Witcher so appealing.

When Geralt met Renfri (Emma Appleton) in episode 1, fans saw a glimpse of his ability to feel compassion.

When he met Yennefer, a violet-eyed mage, everything changed for him.

Their love story takes a magical turn, leaving the reader to wonder whether their feelings for each other are genuine or the result of a djinn’s wish.

Geralt requires the assistance of a mage in The Witcher after Jaskier (Joey Batey) is attacked by a djinn.

He wants to know if there’s one close by.

Geralt encounters Yennefer in a haze of naked bodies.

Fans notice that their encounter has a certain zing to it.

Although Yennefer agrees to assist them, it is clear that she has a hidden agenda.

There is a tug-of-war between Yennefer and Geralt that cannot be ignored.

Yennefer uses an old trick to knock Geralt out after the infamous Geralt bath scene.

Fans will understand why Yennefer was willing to assist Jaskier in a later scene.

The djinn grants three wishes to its master.

After the ritual to become beautiful, Yennefer was rendered infertile, according to her story and timeline.

She hopes to gain control of the djinn and become its vessel, allowing her to use the djinn’s wish-granting abilities to become a mother or reclaim her fertility.

Jaskier is not the djinn’s master, but Yennefer is unaware of this.

Yennefer is crumbling under the djinn’s powers in The Witcher episode because she doesn’t realize Geralt is the true master of the djinn.

“Yen, it’s true.”

“How will we ever know?” says the narrator.

See how a single wish changed the lives of two people.

Season 2 of TheWitcher premieres on December 17th. pic.twitter.comvWQYCFDF8W

What Happens to Yennefer in the Season 1 Finale of ‘The Witcher’?

Geralt must fulfill his last wish in order to save Yennefer, for whom he has an unexplainable fondness.

This is where the story of Yennefer and Geralt becomes more complicated.

When Geralt sees Yennefer being ripped apart by the djinn, he asks for his final wish incoherently.

His strategy works, but his fans are unaware of what he wished for.

Fans will likely never know because the show never explains it.

According to IGN, the book series also leaves Geralt’s final wish open to interpretation.

It’s still a bit hazy…

