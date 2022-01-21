Is Gerudo Chief Urbosa Riju the mother of Gerudo Chief Urbosa Riju from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’?

Between Calamity Ganon’s attack on Hyrule and the first moment players guide Link in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 100 years pass.

Because of the time gap, many of Princess Zelda’s and Link’s acquaintances have passed away, and new generations, such as Gerudo Chief Riju, have taken their place.

Fans, on the other hand, have speculated about family ties, wondering if Urbosa is Riju’s mother in BOTW.

Gerudo Champion Urbosa is not Riju’s mother, despite the fact that they share many characteristics.

They do, however, share a bloodline.

The Gerudo Tribe has been around since the Lanayru Desert was transformed into the Gerudo Desert.

A male Gerudo is born every 100 years and becomes the Gerudo Tribe’s leader.

A royal bloodline of Gerudo chiefs rules in the absence of a male Gerudo.

Urbosa was the chief of Gerudo Town before the Great Calamity in BOTW.

When she, Revali, Daruk, and Mipha were all slain by the monstrous Blight Ganon, her title was passed down to her child.

Ubosa’s child, on the other hand, has been kept a secret by Nintendo.

In Breath of the Wild or the (debatably canon) prequel Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, they are never mentioned.

Does this imply that Urbosa and Riju are unrelated in BOTW?

Nintendo, thankfully, makes companion books and even manga for the Legend of Zelda games, such as the Twilight Princess books.

And one of the Breath of the Wild books provides even more information.

Riju “respects her ancestor Urbosa and possesses some of her accessories,” according to the book “Creating a Champion” from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Despite the fact that Urbosa’s immediate descendant isn’t mentioned in the games, “Creating a Champion” confirms that she did have one, most likely a niece or daughter.

Fans may wonder why Urbosa’s daughter cannot be Riju.

To begin with, the timing would be a problem.

Urbosa has been dead for 100 years, and Riju has only recently become the Gerudo Chief when Link awakens in BOTW.

The other reason is Riju’s mother’s death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances.

While we know that characters like Mipha’s Lightscale Trident failed to defeat Waterblight Ganon, Riju’s mother’s death is never explicitly stated.

After Link crosses the bridge in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, according to dialogue,