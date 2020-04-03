Is Grey’s Anatomy Going to Kill Richard Webber?

Grey’s Anatomy is not letting us off easy with this Richard situation.

Tonight’s episode was mostly spent on the entire team trying to figure out what’s going on with him after his breakdown on stage at the medical conference last week, while his hallucinations seemed to get even worse. Catherine was even willing to pretend that yes, she was in his hotel room in LA, just to help him feel more comfortable as everyone ran test after test.

At one point he escaped his bed and ended up in an OR, about to operate on himself. Meredith had to talk him down, though he thought he was talking to Ellis. When he got back to his room, he thought he was at Seattle Grace and about to do rounds with his interns, and that Adele was still alive.

He also couldn’t draw the simple things they asked him to draw, and they might still not know about his hand tremor, and it just feels like Richard has already been through so much. Was it not enough to give him a brain tumor, electrocute him, force him to watch two of the loves of his life die, fire him, and then separate him from his new wife?

The only bright side to this is that Meredith and DeLuca are hanging out again, working together to figure this out, so at least we have that.

Elsewhere, Amelia thought she was having her baby but she wasn’t just yet (it was those infamous Braxton Hicks contractions every pregnant TV character has), Link worked with a woman who came out of an operation and couldn’t stop singing, and Koracick was faced with his ex-wife and her son who looked almost exactly like their son who died, and who needed a brain operation.

Amelia was about to do the surgery until her Braxton Hicks started, so Koracick had to step in, despite nearly having a breakdown over the idea of it, and the kid survived.

Teddy also asked Owen if they could get married sooner rather than later, and all of this appears to come up in next week’s slightly premature season finale. Koracick looks to be telling Teddy not to throw her life away, and DeLuca’s doing more stupid things by throwing all of Bailey’s surgical tools on the floor when she’s about to operate on Richard. Hopefully it’s not stupid and just correct, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s season finale airs next Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.