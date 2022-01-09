Is Harry Styles in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ singing?

In Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ does Harry Styles sing?

Harry Styles is a firm believer in treating others with respect.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only natural that he’d play Eros, the god of love.

Here’s everything we know about him and his role in Marvel’s Eternals.

Some people are familiar with him because of his work with the boy band One Direction.

Styles is best known for his Grammy Award-winning album Fine Line, as well as his self-titled album.

Styles acted in several feature films in addition to his music career.

In Marvel Studios’ Eternals, he played Thanos’ brother Eros in an after-credits scene.

The director of the film made this very deliberate casting choice.

“So I kept mentioning it to Kevin [Feige] whenever I had a chance in the hallway… But I never said, ‘Here’s the character.’

‘Let’s find an actor,'” director Chloé Zhao said in a Collider interview.

“It was a package deal for me.

Harry has to be the culprit.

That’s how I told Kevin about it.”

Styles made a brief cameo as a character who matched his stage persona and his “Treat People With Kindness” aesthetic perfectly.

The “Adore You” singer, on the other hand, did not appear in Marvel’s Eternals.

In an interview with Dazed, the 27-year-old singer explained, “I’m only in right at the end.”

“But, you know, who didn’t want to be a superhero as a kid? It was a fantastic experience, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Chloé.”

Other pop stars were mentioned in this Marvel film.

Most notably, members of the award-winning K-pop group BTS were featured in one scene shortly after one of the characters expressed their love for the boy band. “Friends,” originally performed by Jimin and V, was featured in one scene shortly after one of the characters expressed their love for the boy band.

Ikaris, Sprite, and Sersi were first introduced to viewers in Marvel’s Eternals.

It was also the first time Marvel revealed Thanos’ younger brother, Eros, who was played by Styles.

This character is sometimes referred to as Starfox, a superhero with the ability to control people’s emotions.

“The backstory of Eros for me is that he deserted, and he said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore,'” Zhao explained in the same Collider interview.

“So he got that sphere, which you saw in his hand, and he ran away and made Pip the troll,” says the narrator.

They remind me of Han Solo and Chewie from Star Wars.

Arishem has been on the lookout for him, and he hasn’t found him yet.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.