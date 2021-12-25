Is his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his films a favorite of Joseph Baena’s?

Is his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his movies a favorite of Joseph Baena’s?

Joseph Baena is a rising star in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actor was inspired to do so in part by his own father, Arnold Schwarzeneggar, who starred in classic films such as Terminator, Predator, and Total Recall when he was younger.

As he stated on E! News’ Daily Pop in December,

“I mean, my father’s a stallion,” says the twenty-year-old.

I like to think of him as a man’s man, and I have a lot of respect for him.

So, in a way, he’s influenced a lot of things in my life: the path I’ve taken with acting, fitness and my physique, and a lot of other things.”

Was Joseph influenced by any of his father’s movies?

“He has a lot of great movies,” Joseph explained, “but you have to break them down into your favorite comedy and your favorite action film.”

Terminator 2 is, however, “always” his “favorite.”

“I remember thinking to myself as a kid, ‘Wow, this is the…craziest film I have ever seen,'” Joseph said.

“It was incredible, the action was incredible.”

In terms of comedy, he can’t get enough of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the 1988 buddy comedy Twins.

“It’s just so iconic,” Joseph said.

“Danny DeVito is hilarious, and my father is hilarious in the film, and the characters they play are so diametrically opposed.”

I mean, that’s the whole point; they’re polar opposites, and I loved how they both balanced each other out.”

Joseph has a number of upcoming projects, including the Bitflix action thriller Lava, which he describes as “a fun horror thriller.”

“It’s exciting, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joseph intends to spend the holidays with his family—and no, he isn’t bringing a special someone home, as Daily Pop’s Morgan Stewart and Loni Love discovered when they inquired about his romantic status.

Joseph joked, “It depends who’s asking!” before revealing that he is single.

Listen to the full interview with Joseph Baena above, and stay tuned for more information on his upcoming film, Lava.