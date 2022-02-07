Is House of Eleven a Real Fashion Line? ‘Darcey and Stacey’: Is House of Eleven a Real Fashion Line?

Is ‘Darcey and Stacey’ a Real Fashion Line?

Darcey and Stacey have spent the majority of this season promoting their fashion line on their hit TLC show.

During Miami Swim Week, House of Eleven will be showcasing new swimsuits, with this week’s episode featuring a model casting for the show.

But what do we know about the fashion line? Is it a real line, and how did the Silva twins come up with the name?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for upcoming Darcey andamp; Stacey episodes.]

House of Eleven was founded in 2010, according to the line’s official website, despite being mentioned frequently on episodes of Darcey andamp; Stacey.

Darcey’s official LinkedIn page also confirms that she co-founded House of Eleven with her sister, Stacey, in October 2010.

Darcey revealed the meaning behind the clothing line’s name on 90 Day Fiancé.

“We started House of Eleven in honor of our brother, who died in 1998 from Ewing’s sarcoma, so we’re here to kind of live for our passions as well,” she explained.

“Because he was born on May 11 and died on July 11, everything we do is in his honor.”

He’s the last Silva, so when we divorced, we reverted to Silva.”

The twins are also known for using Instagram to pay tribute to their late brother, who served as the inspiration for the TV show House of Eleven.

House of Eleven (@houseofeleven) shared a post.

While Darcey and Stacey’s House of Eleven website offers a wide range of clothing and home goods, not all of their customers are satisfied.

The clothes are not of the quality that justifies the high price tag, according to some Google Reviews.

One reviewer wrote, “Repackaged Chinese products.”

“They sew their logo into the same clothes.”

“Shipping is extremely expensive.”

In response, House of Eleven’s customer service department clarified that the clothing is made “from fabric to completed garment” in Los Angeles, CA, and that the company went out of its way to assist the disgruntled customer.

“If you are dissatisfied with your purchase, please contact customer service at [email protected]

We make every effort to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Eleven (@houseofeleven)