Is it accurate to say that Bob Saget died of Covid?

Is it true that Bob Saget passed away as a result of Covid?

THE MYSTERY surrounding actor Bob Saget’s untimely death continues to grow.

The late actor died on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Bob Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to multiple sources.

After hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive in his room, the Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 p.m. ET.

His death cause is still unknown, and no mention of covid was made.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter, announcing his death.

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use,” the tweet concluded.

The actor and comedian had been touring the country and had made several stops in Florida in the weeks leading up to his death, prompting speculation that he had contracted the disease.

He performed a show in Jacksonville the day before, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, and thanked his “appreciative fans” on social media.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Saget lived up to his reputation as a stand-up comedian, cracking jokes on a regular basis.

“Please people, I don’t wanna preach, but please get your visine today,” he tweeted in June 2021.

Sorry, auto-correct— I meant vaccine… Help save eyes…Sorry, auto-correct! I meant save lives!”

“I went to the dumbest pharmacist yesterday and asked for my booster and he gave me a child’s seat,” he joked five months later as he received his booster vaccine.

“I was p***d until I sat down and grew a foot taller.”

Bob Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House in the 1990s.

Saget talked about how the show appealed to modern audiences during the pandemic.

“It was definitely a kinder gentler time,” he told ABC. “It’s definitely not the world we’re in right now.”