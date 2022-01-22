Is it Necessary to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Before Watching ‘1883’?

Do You Need to See ‘Yellowstone’ First to Understand ‘1883’?

The Yellowstone universe is growing, with multiple spinoff shows in the works.

There are already five episodes of 1883 available to watch online.

Another spinoff, 6666, is currently in development.

Fans of Yellowstone who haven’t seen it yet may be enticed to start watching the prequel series 1883.

Is it necessary for fans to watch Yellowstone first in order to comprehend the prequel?

1883 is a prequel series to Yellowstone, set a few generations before the events of the original series.

The show follows the Dutton family’s ancestors as they travel from Texas to Montana on a perilous journey.

James and Margaret Dutton are on their way to a better life with their children Elsa and John.

1883 is a fascinating show, even for those who haven’t seen Yellowstone.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, and Tom Hanks are among the many celebrities who appear in the series.

Many of the scenes are breathtakingly beautiful, with Janie Bryant’s stunning landscapes and costumes.

It’s a series that might tempt fans to start watching before finishing Yellowstone, but should they?

Viewers who want to watch 1883 before Yellowstone should have no trouble doing so.

Although the story revolves around the Dutton family, fans only need to know that.

The John Dutton seen in 1883 (Audie Rick) is most likely the grandfather of the John Dutton seen in Yellowstone (Kevin Costner).

There is also a flashback to the main characters from 1883 in Yellowstone Season 4.

Years after their journey to Montana, James, Margaret, and John are shown in this flashback.

This is evident because young John is much older in the flashback, and his younger brother Spencer appears.

Fans don’t need to see the flashback to enjoy the prequel.

Indeed, watching the Dutton family’s ancestors’ journey before learning about the modern-day family might be an interesting experience.

However, while the original series is on Paramount(plus), 1883 is not.

Peacock is streaming Yellowstone.

The year 1883 is halfway through its first season.

The first five episodes are currently available to watch on Paramount(plus), and the first season will consist of only ten episodes.

Fans are enthralled by the show, some even more so than Yellowstone, and are eager to learn if a second season is in the works.

So far, there hasn’t been anything…

