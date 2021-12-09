Is it Possible for WWE to Keep Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly?

Could Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano Remain With WWE?

During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly appeared to say their goodbyes to the WWE. Both were beaten down by newer stars (Grayson Waller and Von Wagner, respectively) at some point during the night, and both bid farewell to the audience in an emotional scene once the show was over.

The duo’s WWE contracts are reportedly up this week, and many fans have already speculated on which company they’ll join next.

But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the case isn’t as straightforward as it appears.

“I was told, ok, both of their contracts are up or will be up in a couple of days,” Meltzer said on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio (ht WrestlingNews.co).

“From what I’ve heard from people in NXT, they believe they’ll be back.”

These are angles to get them away from you.

Both of them are expecting babies in the coming year.

Gargano mentioned it.

The situation with O’Reilly is similar, and the feeling is that the angles planned to injure them, take them out for a while, and then return.”

“The thing is on that is Bryan Danielson was the same way, if you remember,” Meltzer said, referring to Bryan Danielson, who now finds himself in an AEW World Championship match at next week’s Winter is Coming event.

If that’s the case, do you just let your contract expire? If that’s the case, why don’t you just sign a new contract?

One of those people was considering AEW in one of the cases, but had not made the decision yet.

“WWE didn’t do that [angle]for Johnny Gargano to show up in AEW next week.”

On Wednesday, both Gargano and O’Reilly took to Twitter to reflect on the night before.

As the brand’s first Triple Crown Champion, Gargano will go down in history as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the company’s history, while O’Reilly holds the record for most NXT Tag Team Championship reigns while a member of The Undisputed Era.

“Even after last night…,” says the narrator.

Right now, I’m still unable to express everything I want to say.

Just keep that in mind…

