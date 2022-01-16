Is it possible that Anna Marie Tendler hinted that John Mulaney felt more strongly about not having children than she did?

In his standup routines, John Mulaney spent years cultivating his “dramatic-free” image.

That changed in the year 2021.

Mulaney provided a lifetime’s worth of dramatic tabloid fodder.

In the span of a year, the famous comedian checked into rehab, divorced his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, began a romance with Olivia Munn, and announced he was expecting a child.

The year ended with the birth of Munn and Mulaney’s son in November 2021.

The news of the baby surprised fans more than anything else.

Mulaney was open about his decision not to have children.

In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Tendler discusses her heartbreaking 2021.

Mulaney, on the other hand, maintained a respectful demeanor.

Nonetheless, she seemed to hint that Mulaney was the partner who was adamant about not having children.

Onstage, John Mulaney isn’t who he is in real life.

In a sitdown interview for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020, the comedian revealed as much.

Mulaney revealed that he and his then-wife had a fascinating discussion about whether anyone knew the real John Mulaney, and that neither of them could tell if they knew each other.

While the statement appeared to be a joke at the time, it now appears to be true.

Even so, many of the stories he told on stage were believed by his fans.

He talked about his marriage and their decision to not have children on a regular basis.

Mulaney stated several times in The Comeback Kid that he and his wife had no intention of starting a family.

Mulaney’s announcement in 2021 that he was expecting a child with his new flame came as a huge shock due to his stories.

Tendler spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her tumultuous year as well as her art.

Tendler’s Instagram has grown in popularity in the aftermath of her divorce, and her TikTok content has over 200,000 followers.

She’s had several career-defining moments and has been featured in art shows.

Tendler deftly avoided most mention of Mulaney while discussing her year.

She sidestepped questions about a painting of the former couple’s dog and whether Mulaney, for example, might want it.

However, when asked about Mulaney’s jokes about children, she seemed to hint that Mulaney might have been…

