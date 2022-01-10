Is it possible that Bob Saget passed away on the birthday of his late sister, Gay?

Is it possible that Bob Saget died on his late sister Gay’s birthday?

BOB SAGET died unexpectedly on January 9, 2022.

Gay, his sister, had died of scleroderma years before.

On January 9, 1947, Gay Saget was born.

In 1994, she died of a heart attack.

Bob Saget sent a message to his late sister via the Scleroderma Research Foundation before his death on Sunday.

“Today would have been my sister Gay’s 75th birthday,” the SRF tweeted. “Scleroderma Research Foundation board member @BobSaget remembers his sister on her birthday: ‘Today would have been my sister Gay’s 75th birthday,” the SRF tweeted.

“‘At the age of 47, she died of scleroderma.

No one should have to go through what Gay went through, which is why I’m determined to find a cure.'”

Scleroderma is an umbrella term for a group of rare diseases that affect the skin and connective tissues.

The illness affects more women than men, and there is currently no cure.

Saget had one other sister, Andrea, who died of an aneurysm in 1985 at the age of 32.

According to the late comedian, his parents had several children over the course of their lives.

In 2013, Saget told News.com.au, “There’s been a lot of death in my family.”

“My parents have lost four children, and we coped with death and adversity by making strange, sick jokes.

My father was born with an odd sense of humour, which I inherited and developed into a career.

“He was able to keep us alive by using humour.”

I like to joke that he rubbed off on a lot of people, and now they’re all filing charges.”

According to reports, he and his family also lost his twin brothers at the time of their birth, though few details are known.

Bob Saget’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but the police have stated that no foul play or drug use is suspected.

Saget was in Florida for a series of stand-up comedy shows, and his most recent appearance was on January 9, 2022, in the early morning hours.

Later that day, around 4 p.m. ET, the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando after hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive in his room.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“In this case, there was no evidence of foul play or drug use,” the tweet concluded.

In his lifetime, Bob Saget married twice.

Sherri Kramer, his first wife, and he met in high school and…

