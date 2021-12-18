Is it possible that I’m doing something wrong because my 6-year-old did “community service” at school for “using foul language”?

When it comes to disciplining their children, new parents often wonder when they should punish them and when they should let certain behaviors slide.

A woman posted a dilemma she had with her six-year-old son and his school on the internet.

The woman told the Reddit community that her son came home from school and told his parents that his teacher made him sit out recess and instead do community service because he used “foul language.”

He wore a vest and picked up trash while his classmates ate and played.

However, the young boy thought the punishment was unjust because his parents had previously assured him that those words were not harmful.

“What in the world?” he exclaimed after seeing the long bathroom line.

“In our family, we don’t really throw cuss words around,” the mother wrote, “but to compromise and allow everyone to express themselves, we use ‘what on earth,’ ‘what in the world,’ or we replace the bad bits with words with the same initial.”

For example, rather than saying ‘what the f***,’ we say ‘what the flop.'”

His teacher reported him to the principal, who assigned him community service.

She sought advice on Reddit, wondering if this expression was indeed a bad one.

“He didn’t do it to hurt anyone’s feelings or to be cruel,” she continued.

He didn’t use a slur or any other generic derogatory terms like f*** or s***.

“How should I go about approaching this?”

The reddit community largely supported her and offered advice on how to deal with the situation.

“Just send a hello email to the teacher.”

One user commented, “Kid said he had community service for saying ‘what in the world.’ I thought that was extreme, so I wanted to reach out to you and clarify.”

“I would just say, ‘Kid said he had community service, and we were wondering what he did to cause it.’ Just to get the teachers’ full story and so you have his side of the story to continue the conversation with,” wrote another.

“Amazing,” said a third person, describing her encounters with difficult teachers.

My son’s kindergarten teachers contacted me about disciplining him for inventing a word…’grizbadella’…teachers can be a little extreme.”

