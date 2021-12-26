Is it possible to stay at the real-life Home Alone house?

Is it possible to stay in the real-life Home Alone house?

Since its release in 1990, the film HOME ALONE has become a holiday tradition.

Fans can now stay in the house for one night only.

Despite the fact that the original cast of Home Alone has left the house, it still stands tall in the Chicago area.

The house is specifically located in Winnetka, Illinois, and features a fancy staircase and festive lounge area.

Fans could rent the house for one night only starting on December 7, 2021.

“Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even started my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” according to the Airbnb bio.

“So, while we’re all on vacation (this time, all of us), I’m inviting one group of mischief-makers to let their inner eight-year-olds loose in my childhood home on December.”

12. If you’re looking for a

The booking period for this one-night stay begins in December.

At 1:00 p.m., there will be a show called “7.”

According to the website, the house could be rented for (dollar)25 per night.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Home Alone House was put on the market in 2011 and sold the following year for (dollar)1.5 million.

While the buyer is unknown, the home was previously owned by Cynthia Abendshien and her husband John, who purchased it for (dollar)800,000 in 1988.

The Home Alone franchise has spawned six films since 1990.

Among the Home Alone films are:

The films starring Macaulay Culkin from 1990 and 1992 are arguably the most well-known, as the others were never as well-received.

Fans complained about the new addition to the franchise in 2021, calling it the “worst movie ever.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.